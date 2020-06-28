Motorhome scorched in Kennewick, officials say it’s a total loss

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday afternoon that left a motorhome destroyed near a house.

The call came in at 3:26 p.m. on the 800 block of Belfair St. near South Columbia Center Blvd.

Officials say the motorhome is a total loss.

Police say there is nothing suspicious about the fire and the cause is unknown.

No one was injured.

The region has been on a Fire Weather Watch from the National Weather Service because of extremely dry weather.

