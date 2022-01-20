Mountain passes are open as a wintry mix passes over WA, OR

The latest winter storm to impact the Northwest in 2022 will continue to bring rain to the mountains today. 
Photo Credit: Snoqualmie Summit, January 20, 2022

The rain may switch over to a wintry mix overnight. Friday morning will bring patchy fog to the Washington Cascades and the Blues in Oregon. Drier conditions will take place for weekend travel weather Friday afternoon -Sunday.

Here’s a current look at some of the region’s major mountain passes:

Snoqualmie Pass I 90
Elevation: 3022ft 

White Pass US 12
Elevation: 4500ft 

Stevens Pass US 2
Elevation: 4061ft 

I-84 at Meacham
Elevation: 3584 ft

I-84 at Meacham

 

