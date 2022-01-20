Mountain passes are open as a wintry mix passes over WA, OR
The latest winter storm to impact the Northwest in 2022 will continue to bring rain to the mountains today.
The rain may switch over to a wintry mix overnight. Friday morning will bring patchy fog to the Washington Cascades and the Blues in Oregon. Drier conditions will take place for weekend travel weather Friday afternoon -Sunday.
Here’s a current look at some of the region’s major mountain passes:
Snoqualmie Pass I 90
Elevation: 3022ft
White Pass US 12
Elevation: 4500ft
Stevens Pass US 2
Elevation: 4061ft
I-84 at Meacham
Elevation: 3584 ft
