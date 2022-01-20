Mountain passes are open as a wintry mix passes over WA, OR

Credit: Snoqualmie Summit

SNOQUALMIE PASS — The latest winter storm to impact the Northwest in 2022 will continue to bring rain to the mountains today.

The rain may switch over to a wintry mix overnight. Friday morning will bring patchy fog to the Washington Cascades and the Blues in Oregon. Drier conditions will take place for weekend travel weather Friday afternoon -Sunday.

Here’s a current look at some of the region’s major mountain passes: