9:45 AM UPDATE – US-2 will be reassessed at 2 PM Monday to determine a possible reopening time.

9:15 AM UPDATE – I-90 Snoqualmie Pass is estimated to reopen at noon today, WSDOT reports.

Crews are still busy cleaning up slides on US-2 Stevens Pass.

Extreme avalanche danger continues to shut down some of the mountain passes that link western and eastern Washington.

I-90 through Snoqualmie Pass, US-2 through Stevens Pass, and US-12 through White Pass were all shut down Sunday evening.

As of 8AM, WSDOT officials said they plan to reopen US-12 through White Pass at 10AM Monday morning. They are still assessing US-2 through Stevens Pass and I-90 through Snoqualmie Pass. Expect an update on both of those passes around 9:30AM.

The rain in our mountain passes will change over to snow later this evening and tonight. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for parts of the Cascades starting at 4PM today through 10PM Tuesday (this includes Snoqualmie Pass). Accumulating snow of 18 to 24 inches possible. Once mountain passes are back open, this could create delays.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 4AM Tuesday with wind gusts up to 50 MPH for the Columbia Basin into the foothills. It’s dry locally with snow levels continuing to rise in the mountains this morning. With rain possible and gusty winds, avalanche danger remains high in the Cascades and eastern slopes through the day. As of 8AM, Snoqualmie, White and Stevens pass remains closed.

Locally, we will have spotty rain showers developing by lunchtime into the afternoon. Highest rain chances will be along the foothills of the Blues. With the warmer temperatures and rain, flooding concerns remain low. But, there will be a rise on area streams and rivers. Look for afternoon highs today in the upper 50’s.

More wind ahead on Tuesday with gusts at times up to 35 MPH. We will finally have a break from the wind on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine. With another weak system moving through Thursday, the winds will return with a few showers possible. Look for temperatures all week in the upper 40’s and low 50’s. Plenty of sunshine expected for the upcoming weekend.