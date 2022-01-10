Mountain Passes: Roads reopen over the Washington Cascades, some passes still closed Monday

Heavy snow from last week's major winter storm is to blame for a multi-day closure to the four major mountain passes over the Washington Cascades.

by Briana Bermensolo

SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA– After a multi-day closure of the four major mountain passes over the Washington Cascades, the Washington State Department of Transportation reports Snoqualmie Pass is back open Monday morning.

I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopened Sunday at 5pm to freight traffic. WSDOT officials took to Twitter to ask recreational drivers to delay travel until semi-truck drivers could travel with their loads of goods first. Blewett Pass is also back open Monday morning.

Once Snoqualmie opens, PLEASE don't treat it like the Indy 500. All it takes is one driver going too fast or being unprepared to crash & block the road. With narrow lanes & shoulders, there is no place to clear a crash so it would be stuck until aid arrives. pic.twitter.com/PTR0CYsg8y — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) January 10, 2022

Now that Snoqualmie & Blewett Passes are back open, work continues to reopen White and Stevens Passes. Our neighbor at White Pass made lots of progress over night. There are areas where the snow cuts are over 11 feet high. Still on track to reopen today! pic.twitter.com/uYaePDDeY6 — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 10, 2022

Heavy snow from last week’s major winter storm is to blame for a multi-day closure to the four major mountain passes over the Washington Cascades. White Pass is scheduled to open before Tuesday. Stevens Pass will be closed until Wednesday.

VIDEO FORECAST: Watch for frost and patchy fog/flurries for the Monday morning drive -Briana

RELATED: WSDOT says 2009 was the last time all four passes were closed for an extended time

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.