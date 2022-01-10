Mountain Passes: Roads reopen over the Washington Cascades, some passes still closed Monday
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA– After a multi-day closure of the four major mountain passes over the Washington Cascades, the Washington State Department of Transportation reports Snoqualmie Pass is back open Monday morning.
I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopened Sunday at 5pm to freight traffic. WSDOT officials took to Twitter to ask recreational drivers to delay travel until semi-truck drivers could travel with their loads of goods first. Blewett Pass is also back open Monday morning.
Heavy snow from last week’s major winter storm is to blame for a multi-day closure to the four major mountain passes over the Washington Cascades. White Pass is scheduled to open before Tuesday. Stevens Pass will be closed until Wednesday.
