I-90 EB Lanes of Snoqualmie closed as mountain snow continues in WA, OR

9:30AM WSDOT Update: Eastbound I-90 is closed just west of the Snoqualmie Pass summit due to spun out vehicles and very heavy snowfall. No estimated reopening time.

WB I-90 in the Gold Creek chain up area near Hyak (east of Snoqualmie Pass summit). pic.twitter.com/hmZzVrdG30 — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) December 9, 2021

SNOQUALMIE PASS– It’s a cold start Thursday! Morning temperature readings in the teens, 20s and 30s are about 10-20 degrees colder than morning temperatures yesterday.

Heavy snow caused a headache for mountain pass travelers over the past 24-36 hours. Stevens Pass reopened early Thursday morning after a closure overnight. Traction tires are required there as of 7AM Thursday. Chains are required on Snoqualmie Pass for non all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive vehicles. And traction tires are advised to get over White Pass.

Officials with WSDOT sited multiple spin-outs from the snow and ice as the reason for two separate closures of the East Bound lanes of I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass Wednesday. Officials said many of the vehicles involved in the spinouts lacked the required chains or proper tires for winter driving weather.

Photos from Snoqualmie Pass yesterday afternoon:

This is why it's so important to follow the traction tire requirements and slow down. There are a number of vehicles spun out along EB I-90. It's currently closed EB at MP 47 just west of the summit. pic.twitter.com/6MoqW2zL9W — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) December 8, 2021

The snow level will climb to above the passes for most of the day. The cold front behind the next system will bring the snow level back down for Saturday and bring showers to the lowlands of the Mid-Columbia.

I-84 at Meacham TripCheck Report

Current Chain Restrictions: Carry Chains or Traction Tires

Weather Condition: Snow Flurries

Road Surface: Spots of Ice

Temp: 28 F

New Snow: 0 in.

Roadside Snow: Trace

Last Updated: 12/9/2021, 6:38 AM

WINTER WATCHES AND WARNINGS ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- 250 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 …WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON ABOVE 3000 FEET… * WHAT…Heavy snow possible above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 16 inches possible above 3000 feet. Lighter snow amount of 5-10 inches will be possible between 2000-3000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE…East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN…From Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. && $$

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 350 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 WAZ019-100000- /O.NEW.KPQR.WS.A.0004.211211T0600Z-211212T1600Z/ /O.CON.KPQR.WW.Y.0020.000000T0000Z-211210T0600Z/ South Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley 350 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING… …WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING… * WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations 4 to 8 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible, mainly above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE…South Washington Cascades. * WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday evening through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 350 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 ORZ011-100000- /O.NEW.KPQR.WS.A.0004.211211T1600Z-211212T1600Z/ /O.CON.KPQR.WW.Y.0020.000000T0000Z-211210T0600Z/ Northern Oregon Cascades- Including the cities of Government Camp, Detroit, and Santiam Pass 350 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING… …WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING… * WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible, mainly above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 20 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades. * WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Saturday morning through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 350 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 ORZ013-100000- /O.NEW.KPQR.WS.A.0004.211211T1600Z-211212T1600Z/ /O.CON.KPQR.WW.Y.0020.000000T0000Z-211210T0600Z/ Cascades in Lane County- Including the cities of McKenzie Pass, McKenzie Bridge, Oakridge, and Willamette Pass 350 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING… …WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING… * WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible, mainly above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 20 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE…Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Saturday morning through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 341 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 WAZ568-100000- /O.CAN.KSEW.WS.W.0014.000000T0000Z-211209T1800Z/ /O.NEW.KSEW.WW.Y.0034.211209T1141Z-211210T0600Z/ /O.NEW.KSEW.WS.A.0008.211211T0600Z-211212T0600Z/ Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- including Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass 341 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 2000 FEET… …WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING ABOVE 3000 FEET… …WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED… * WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory above 2000 feet, snow continued. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch above 3000 feet, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 18 to 30 inches possible. * WHERE…Cascade mountains Snohomish and King Counties, including Stevens and Snoqualmie Pass. * WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult in the passes through tonight and again Friday night and Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. && $$

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 341 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 WAZ567-569-100000- /O.NEW.KSEW.WS.A.0008.211211T0600Z-211212T0600Z/ Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- including Paradise 341 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 …WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING ABOVE 3000 FEET… * WHAT…Heavy snow possible above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 18 to 30 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE…Cascade mountains Whatcom and Skagit Counties including the Mount Baker Ski Area. The Cascade mountains Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, White Pass and Paradise on Mount Rainier. * WHEN…From Friday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. && $$ http://www.weather.gov/seattle

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 245 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 …SNOW SHOWERS THURSDAY FOLLOWED BY A WINTER STORM BRINGING HEAVY SNOW FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY… .Snow showers will continue over the Cascade crest Thursday into Thursday evening at the Cascades crest resulting in difficult travel at times over Stevens Pass. Snow showers will also develop over the Central Panhandle Mountains Thursday afternoon and evening with bursts of heavy snow at times. A winter storm will then move into the Cascades by Friday evening with snow becoming heavy Friday night through Saturday. Travel is not recommended over Stevens Pass during this winter storm. Snow is expected to decrease overnight Saturday into Sunday. WAZ047-049-092330- /O.NEW.KOTX.WS.A.0007.211211T0600Z-211212T0600Z/ Central Chelan County-Western Okanogan County- Including the cities of Winthrop, Plain, Leavenworth, Methow, Twisp, Loup Loup Pass, Conconully, and Mazama 245 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 …WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING… * WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches possible in the valleys and 8 to 18 inches possible in the mountains. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE…Winthrop, Plain, Leavenworth, Methow, Twisp, Loup Loup Pass, Conconully, and Mazama. * WHEN…From Friday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. && $$ SVH

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 245 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 …SNOW SHOWERS THURSDAY FOLLOWED BY A WINTER STORM BRINGING HEAVY SNOW FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY… .Snow showers will continue over the Cascade crest Thursday into Thursday evening at the Cascades crest resulting in difficult travel at times over Stevens Pass. Snow showers will also develop over the Central Panhandle Mountains Thursday afternoon and evening with bursts of heavy snow at times. A winter storm will then move into the Cascades by Friday evening with snow becoming heavy Friday night through Saturday. Travel is not recommended over Stevens Pass during this winter storm. Snow is expected to decrease overnight Saturday into Sunday. WAZ048-092330- /O.CAN.KOTX.WS.W.0011.000000T0000Z-211209T1800Z/ /O.NEW.KOTX.WW.Y.0038.211209T1045Z-211210T0600Z/ /O.NEW.KOTX.WS.A.0007.211211T0600Z-211212T0600Z/ Western Chelan County- Including the cities of Holden Village, Stehekin, and Stevens Pass 245 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 …WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED… …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REPLACING WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING… …WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING… * WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow at Cascade Crest and Stevens Pass. Additional snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 1 to 2 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE…Stevens Pass, Holden Village, and Stehekin. * WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS…Snow will make for difficult travel conditions through Thursday evening. Heavy snow for Friday night through Saturday could result in very difficult to impossible travel conditions. Travel over Stevens Pass is not advised during this period of heavy snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Persons should consider delaying all travel Friday night through Saturday. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. && $$