Mountain snow likely today, pass travel may become difficult over the Cascades next two days
Monday and Tuesday bring another blast of late-season snow chances to the Cascades.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash.– Mountain snow returns to the region today! After a weekend of showers and some wet snow over the Cascades,
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 5am Wednesday above 4,000 feet, with 1 to 3 feet of new snow expected.
The advisory is for the Cascade mountains of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area and Paradise on Mount Rainier.
Travel could become difficult later today and overnight over regional mountain passes.
Snoqualmie Pass I 90
Elevation: 3022ft
White Pass US 12
Elevation: 4500ft
Stevens Pass US 2
Elevation: 4061ft
I-84 at Meacham
Elevation: 3584 ft
