Mountain snow likely today, pass travel may become difficult over the Cascades next two days

Monday and Tuesday bring another blast of late-season snow chances to the Cascades.
Monday morning at Snoqualmie Summit

(Monday morning fog at 9am, courtesy of Snoqualmie Summit Ski Resort)

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash.– Mountain snow returns to the region today! After a weekend of showers and some wet snow over the Cascades,
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 5am Wednesday above 4,000 feet, with 1 to 3 feet of new snow expected.
The advisory is for the Cascade mountains of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area and Paradise on Mount Rainier.
Travel could become difficult later today and overnight over regional mountain passes.

