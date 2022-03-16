Mountain snow showers and breezy morning conditions for your Wednesday! Plenty of sunshine in the Tri-Cities, Yakima today -Briana

WA/OR Cascades have seen very intermittent snow showers this morning.

by Briana Bermensolo

TRI-CITIES, Wash– Our active weather pattern lately continues to calm today. Overnight persistent cloud coverage in the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla is beginning to slowly clear just before 7:30am. Yakima underneath blue skies. A few snow showers over the Blues…impacting travel conditions for the early morning drive on I-84 through NE Oregon. WA/OR Cascades have seen very intermittent snow showers this morning. Traction Tires Advised by WSDOT right now on all major WA mountain passes. 30s and 40s turn to upper 50s and 60s across the Mid-Columbia this afternoon. Calming winds. Sunny and mild for your Wednesday afternoon! Showers pass to the north tomorrow. Highs in the 60s to finish the week.

