Mountain snow will create hazardous driving conditions today and tomorrow

Travel Alert: Mountain snow is likely over the next 48 hours over the Cascades and the Blues! A strong system brought precipitation to the region very early Monday morning. Snow levels will drop overnight.

Semi truck did not chain up & jackknifed. Currently blocking the right lane on westbound I-90 near the summit. pic.twitter.com/dBYkisPZlX — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) April 4, 2022

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for the higher terrain of the Cascades until early Tuesday morning. Snow totals will range from 12-24″. Gusty winds, ranging from 40-55 MPH, will also cause blowing snow at times.

