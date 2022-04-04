Mountain snow will create hazardous driving conditions today and tomorrow

Travel Alert: Mountain snow is likely over the next 24-48 hours! 
Briana Bermensolo,
Posted:
Updated:
by Briana Bermensolo

Showers

Travel Alert: Mountain snow is likely over the next 48 hours over the Cascades and the Blues! A strong system brought precipitation to the region very early Monday morning. Snow levels will drop overnight.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for the higher terrain of the Cascades until early Tuesday morning. Snow totals will range from 12-24″. Gusty winds, ranging from 40-55 MPH, will also cause blowing snow at times.

Snoqualmie Pass I-90

I-90 at MP 52: Snoqualmie Summit

Stevens Pass US 2

533

White Pass US 12

973

Meacham I-84

I-84 at Meacham

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a Typo // Send us a News Tip