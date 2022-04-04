Mountain snow will create hazardous driving conditions today and tomorrow
Travel Alert: Mountain snow is likely over the next 48 hours over the Cascades and the Blues! A strong system brought precipitation to the region very early Monday morning. Snow levels will drop overnight.
A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for the higher terrain of the Cascades until early Tuesday morning. Snow totals will range from 12-24″. Gusty winds, ranging from 40-55 MPH, will also cause blowing snow at times.
Snoqualmie Pass I-90
Stevens Pass US 2
White Pass US 12
Meacham I-84
