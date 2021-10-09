Moxee kids want to expand family’s berry farm

'For most of my life, I have loved picking berries'

by Emily Goodell

Credit: Emily Goodell, KAPP-KVEW 10-year-old Michael Beddard, 10-year-old Maverick Beddard and 11-year-old Evie Beddard haven't even finished school yet and they already have big plans for the family business.

MOXEE, Wash. — Three years ago, the Beddard family started a berry farm in their backyard to make a little extra money, fill up unused space and teach the kids the value of hard work.

After years of helping to pick berries, mowing and weeding, 11-year-old Evie Beddard, 10-year-old Maverick Beddard and 10-year-old Michael Beddard are looking to expand the family business.

“For most of my life I have loved picking berries,” Evie said. “I love having people come out and enjoying the same feeling that I have picking. It brings me joy.”

Beddard Berry Farm — located at 501 Deeringhoff Rd. in Moxee — grows four different types of blackberries and several kinds of raspberries. They also periodically sell homemade honey and baked goods.

The kids are able to make money by helping out with customers and taking care of over an acre of berries alongside their parents, Scott and Jennifer Beddard.

“They do a great job,” Scott said. “They love to come out and they always ask what they can help with.”

Evie wanted to do something that was really fun for her and make a little extra money, so she planted flowers she planned to pick, arrange and then sell to people who came to pick berries.

“I just love all the colors, the smells and the joy it brings to me,” Evie said.

Evie said the flowers didn’t turn out the way she expected this year due to some planning errors, but she’s already adjusting her plan for next year to incorporate what she learned this season.

“There’s things I need to improve on but I felt really good when I saw the flowers that did bloom and I have had fun picking the ones I have for our family,” Evie said.

Maverick also wanted to make a little extra money this year by growing pumpkins and selling them in the fall.

“I also wanted to feel like I have my own little business,” Maverick said.

Due to the hot weather, Maverick ended up with only a few pumpkins. While he wasn’t able to sell them like he had planned, he hasn’t been discouraged.

“It was still fun to plant them,” Maverick said.

Jennifer said the kids taking on their own projects has been a good learning experience and something she hopes they’ll continue doing.

“I love working with my husband and with my kids,” Jennifer said. “We love that it’s a place where people look forward to coming.”

Jennifer said their future plans include adding new varieties of berries more suited to the climate in the Yakima Valley and building a children’s play area where kids can hang out while their parents continue to pick berries.

While the season is almost over, there are still some berries left to pick. Jennifer said people can call ahead at 509-823-3237 to make sure berries are available for them.

Additionally, the family plans to sell baked goods during events later this year and will keep the community updated on the Beddard Berry Farm page on Facebook.

