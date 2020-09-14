Moxee police need help finding robbery suspect accused of luring victims with Pokémon GO trades

Ruben Valentine Cornejo

MOXEE, Wash. – Moxee Police are asking for the public’s help to find 18-year-old Ruben Valentine Cornejo. He is wanted for three counts of armed robbery after detectives say he lured the victims to an address while playing and trading on the Pokémon Go app.

Police say he was armed with a handgun. A second juvenile suspect is in custody. Detectives say he was armed with a knife.

Cornejo is 5’4”, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Ruben was last seen in Moxee two weeks ago, but police had an anonymous tip that he was in Yakima on S. 6th St that didn’t pan out.

His mom lives near the Union Gospel mission in Yakima but police say his family has been uncooperative and is actively hiding him.

Yakima Police and the U.S. Marshajs led Pacific NW Violent Offender Task Force are assisting in locating him but believe he may have fled the area.

Call 911 or Moxee PD’s 24-hour dispatch at (509) 574-2500 if you spot him, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Yakima County at 1-800-222-TIPS or through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.