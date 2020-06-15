Mt. Rainier sees snowfall, winter-like conditions in mid-June

4 News Now Staff by 4 News Now Staff

SEATTLE, Wash. — It may be June, but the Cascades are looking like they are stuck in mid-winter, thanks to a new batch of snow on Mt. Rainier.

Ahhhh…. January in the Cascades. Scratch that. Turns out that summer is less than a week away. Who knew? 🤷 #wawx pic.twitter.com/9zM81Bf2pB — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 14, 2020

National Weather Service grabbed this photo from their mountain cam, showing low visibility and piles of snow—in mid-June!

Comments

comments