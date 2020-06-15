Mt. Rainier sees snowfall, winter-like conditions in mid-June

Mt Rainier

SEATTLE, Wash. — It may be June, but the Cascades are looking like they are stuck in mid-winter, thanks to a new batch of snow on Mt. Rainier.

National Weather Service grabbed this photo from their mountain cam, showing low visibility and piles of snow—in mid-June!

