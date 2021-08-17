Much cooler for your Tuesday, with possibly more smoke coming back by Wednesday – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Monday evening, hope you had a great weekend!

Another hot day today for most our areas with 90’s and triple digits across our area. Much cooler temps tomorrow with highs barely reaching the lower 80’s. We’ll warm up a bit Wednesday and level out to mid-80’s through the weekend.

Good to Moderate air quality today, but with winds shifting from the North tomorrow afternoon, more smoke could be headed our way Wednesday. We’ll keep a close eye on that.

We have a slight chance of light showers tomorrow evening for our areas.

Have a great evening!

-Jason

