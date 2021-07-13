Mud Factor obstacle run a success over the weekend

Margo Cady by Margo Cady

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Even with triple digit heat, the Mud Factor obstacle run was a success. Nearly 2,000 people participated in the event Sunday, according to event organizers.

KAPP-KVEW spoke to Richard Carl, an event organizer for Mud Factor, about the run: “[We’re] trying to do our best here for sand to make as much mud as we can make.”

Participants ran two laps on an obstacle course filled with mud and some pretty daring obstacles. Mud Factor has it all: cargo walls, ‘live wire’ mud crawls, mud pits, water slides, and very, very tall walls to scale.

Runners came in all shapes, sizes, and colors. Participants came dressed in neon-colored t-shirts, tutus, and one pair even came in all white, long caped tuxedos (which didn’t stay white very long).

“Our [event] is more based on family and friends, versus your adult runs [which are] more macho. We’re more fun. We like to laugh, throw mud, have fun. You know, be you out there,” Carl said.

Families with children aged 4-13 can opt for a shorter run in special ‘family waves,’ according to the Mud Factor website.

Mud Factor made it’s debut to Tri-Cities in 2019. The organization operates ‘seriously fun’ obstacle runs in nearly 20 cities nationwide. You can catch the next run in Tulsa, Arizona on July 18th. Otherwise, you can wait until they come back to the Tri-Cities around July 2022.

