Mudslide cleared from US 2 near Leavenworth

SR 2 near milepost 102, just east of Leavenworth (H/T WSP)

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A mudslide that was blocking part of US Highway 2 just east of Leavenworth has been cleared. Still, danger from winter weather persists on Washington roads.

The slide happened mid-morning Monday and slammed into the DOT guardrail, pushing part of it into the highway. A portion of the eastbound lane was blocked.

The highway had to be shut down for a time as crews worked to remove the fallen mud, rocks, trees and other debris.

The roadway was reopened shortly before 2 p.m., according to Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant.

Earlier in the day on US 2, the Washington Department of Transportation warned drivers about its avalanche control plans:

US 2 Both Directions – ADVANCE NOTICE: Avalanche control work is planned for US 2 Stevens Pass on Monday, January 4th 2021 between 4:00a.m. and 6:00a.m. Eastbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 58 and Westbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 64.5 Avalanche control work generally takes from 30 minutes to 2 hours to complete. WSDOT will provide an update should an extended closure become necessary. Last Updated: 1/3/2021 11:19 AM More Info

Elsewhere in the Cascades, more snow is falling on Snoqualmie Pass. Another 10 inches of snow is expected Monday on the pass in the afternoon and evening.

As of 3:30 p.m., the roadway was bare and wet with compact snow and slush in places. Traction tires are advised and oversized vehicles are prohibited from milepost 34 near North Bend to milepost 71 near Easton.

Storms dumped 18 inches of snow on Snoqualmie Pass over the weekend, causing multiple slide-offs and crashes. WASHDOT had to shut things down overnight Saturday.

You can check the mountain passes here.