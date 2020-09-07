Crashes, poor visibility and fires close section of I-90, other highways in eastern Washington
RITZVILLE, Wash. — State transportation officials say multiple highways are closed on Labor Day in eastern Washington due to crashes, poor visibility and wildfires.
Here is what’s closed as of Monday afternoon:
- I-90 between Ritzville and Grant County line
- Highway 395 between Ritzville and S.R. 26
- Highway 2 between S.R. 172 and S.R. 17
- S.R. 172
- S.R. 17
A Blowing Dust Advisory was issued for the region Monday and there is thick wildfire smoke throughout the region.
Visit the WSDOT website or Trooper J. Sevigney’s Twitter account for updates.