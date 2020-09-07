Crashes, poor visibility and fires close section of I-90, other highways in eastern Washington

RITZVILLE, Wash. — State transportation officials say multiple highways are closed on Labor Day in eastern Washington due to crashes, poor visibility and wildfires.

Here is what’s closed as of Monday afternoon:

I-90 between Ritzville and Grant County line

Highway 395 between Ritzville and S.R. 26

Highway 2 between S.R. 172 and S.R. 17

S.R. 172

S.R. 17

A Blowing Dust Advisory was issued for the region Monday and there is thick wildfire smoke throughout the region.

Visit the WSDOT website or Trooper J. Sevigney’s Twitter account for updates.