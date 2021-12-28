Multiple crashes reported in Benton County after snow fell throughout the region

by Neil Fischer

BENTON CO., Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple crashes Tuesday morning after snow fell throughout the region creating slick roads.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to three crashes Tuesday morning between 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m.

In one collision, a truck rolled over causing severe damage to the vehicle. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured in the rollover crash.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office advises you to brake early, reduce your speed, and stay safe on Tuesday.

Below freezing temperatures are expected to last throughout the day Tuesday in the Tri-Cities region.

This is what it looks like driving on Edison St. this morning after snow overnight and early this morning. #GMNW #wawx @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/MnfwI8mvkG — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) December 28, 2021

The roads in the region are slick due to the snow overnight, and may freeze over throughout the day.

