Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a driver that fled a traffic stop in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Wash. — The Benton County Sherriff’s Office is looking for the driver of this vehicle that they posted on the department’s Facebook page.

BCSO said they assisted Yakima and the Grandview Police using a K9 officer to track the driver of this car after they eluded officers during a traffic stop in Grandview.

BCSO said the driver was not found and if you have any information about this incident or who the driver could be, contact Grandview Police at (509) 882-2000.

