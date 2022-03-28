Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a driver that fled a traffic stop in Grandview

Amanda Mason,
Posted:
Updated:
by Amanda Mason
Traffic Stop Thumn

277464796 281373680843454 1703908176413812131 NGRANDVIEW, Wash. — The Benton County Sherriff’s Office is looking for the driver of this vehicle that they posted on the department’s Facebook page.

BCSO said they assisted Yakima and the Grandview Police using a K9 officer to track the driver of this car after they eluded officers during a traffic stop in Grandview.

BCSO said the driver was not found and if you have any information about this incident or who the driver could be, contact Grandview Police at (509) 882-2000.

READ MORE FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a Typo // Send us a News Tip