Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a driver that fled a traffic stop in Grandview
GRANDVIEW, Wash. — The Benton County Sherriff’s Office is looking for the driver of this vehicle that they posted on the department’s Facebook page.
BCSO said they assisted Yakima and the Grandview Police using a K9 officer to track the driver of this car after they eluded officers during a traffic stop in Grandview.
BCSO said the driver was not found and if you have any information about this incident or who the driver could be, contact Grandview Police at (509) 882-2000.
READ MORE FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:
- Fire breaks out at Summit Storage in Kennewick Saturday morning
- UPDATE: Two die in head-on collision near Union Gap
- ‘A new chapter:’ Yakima scaling back on COVID-19 resources as cases decline
- Kennewick Fire officers offer tips for burning tumbleweeds after fire sparks near homes
- A Moses Lake man is behind bars after a standoff with law enforcement
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.