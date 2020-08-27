Three children, one adult found dead after fire breaks out in Benton City mobile home

UPDATE (10:00 a.m.) – KAPP-KVEW has confirmed with the Benton County Coroner’s Office that three children and one adult were found dead in the aftermath of the fire.

PREVIOUSLY:

BENTON CITY, Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said that lives were lost in a mobile home fire that broke out in Benton City early Thursday morning.

The department said that around 12:52 a.m. the fire started in a mobile home at the Green Acres mobile home park, which is located at 110 Babs Avenue.

“Upon arrival they located a residence on fire, it has been confirmed that there were fatalities in the residence,” the department wrote in a statement.

KAPP-KVEW spoke with investigators Thursday morning, but they are not releasing any further details, including how many people were found dead, until later this afternoon.

“We are currently investigating the incident and will release more information at a later time,” they went on to write.

At this point, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The American Red Cross also responded to the fire. They said they are currently providing assistance to a family of nine.

Volunteers with the Central and Southeast Washington disaster action team (DAT) responded to a mobile home fire in Benton City this morning, providing immediate assistance to a family of nine. #EndHomeFires pic.twitter.com/o6qhynFzq7 — Red Cross NW (@RedCrossNW) August 27, 2020

