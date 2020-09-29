Multiple people dead after possible hostage situation in Salem, Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — A possible ‘hostage situation’ led to a fatal shooting after police responded to a home in Salem on Monday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived at the home at 12:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said a negotiator made a call to the suspect inside. However, shots ended up being fired and multiple people including the suspect died, according to a news release.

It’s unclear who died and how many were killed, but no deputies were hurt in the shooting. Any deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

Oregon State Police is now leading an investigation.

This is a developing story.

