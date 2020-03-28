Murder charges filed against man accused of running down Washington state trooper
CHEHALIS, Wash. (KCPQ) — Prosecutors on Friday filed murder charges against a man accused of hitting and killing a state trooper while fleeing law enforcement.
On March 24, Trooper Justin Schaffer was attempting to deploy spike strips to bring the pursuit to a stop when the fleeing vehicle hit him on Interstate 5 in Chehalis, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Schaffer was taken to a Centralia hospital where he died.
The suspect, William David Thompson, was arrested further down I-5.
Prosecutors charged Thompson with 1st-degree aggravated murder, second-degree attempted murder, 1st-degree robbery, 1st-degree assault, 2nd-degree assault, attempt to elude police, driving with a suspended license, driving while license revoked and driving without an interlock.
Schaffer, 28, joined the State Patrol in late 2013. Information on a memorial service will be released at a later time.
A fund for the family has been set up at Chase Bank.