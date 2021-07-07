Naches receives $4.3 million for wastewater treatment, Newhouse announces
NACHES, Wash. — Eastern Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse announced that the town of Naches will receive millions of dollars to revamp its Wastewater Treatment Plant through the Water Disposal Loan and Grant Program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
According to a release from Rep. Newhouse’s office, this investment will go toward implementing improvements suggested by officials from the State Regulatory Agency for National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES). In total, they will receive $4,357,000 to make these adjustments to the current Wastewater Treatment Plant.
“This funding is a substantial federal investment that will allow Naches to implement important safety measures and continue to support the community,” Rep. Newhouse said. “I am grateful to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for prioritizing our rural communities helping us increase access to our most precious resource – clean water.”
The NPDES gave local officials a permit to operate the Naches’ Wastewater treatment plant in the first place. Now, the USDA’s Waste and Water Disposal Loan and Grant Program will provide $2,361,000 in loans and $1,996,000 in grants.
This grant/loan program is only for households and businesses that serve populations of 10,000 or less. Per Washington Demographics, which compiles data from the U.S. Census, Naches has an estimated population of 627 people as of 2019.
These grants and loans are intended to ensure that clean and reliable drinking water systems, proper sewage disposal, and stormwater drainage are available equitably across the United States.
