Naches receives $4.3 million for wastewater treatment, Newhouse announces

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

NACHES, Wash. — Eastern Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse announced that the town of Naches will receive millions of dollars to revamp its Wastewater Treatment Plant through the Water Disposal Loan and Grant Program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

According to a release from Rep. Newhouse’s office, this investment will go toward implementing improvements suggested by officials from the State Regulatory Agency for National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES). In total, they will receive $4,357,000 to make these adjustments to the current Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“This funding is a substantial federal investment that will allow Naches to implement important safety measures and continue to support the community,” Rep. Newhouse said. “I am grateful to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for prioritizing our rural communities helping us increase access to our most precious resource – clean water.”

RELATED: Washington Ecology unveils clean water project to create jobs, stabilize communities

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.