Naked man breaks into Richland church, steals electronics

David Mann by David Mann

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland police are trying to learn the name of a man caught on camera burglarizing a church on Gage Boulevard early Tuesday.

Police tell KAPP-KVEW the man was completely naked inside the Korean Presbyterian Church at 950 Gage Blvd. when he stole expensive electronics including a laptop, cameras and speakers.

Anyone with information about this burglar is asked to to call police on their nonemergency line 509-628-0333.