Narcotics suspected in fatal crash on Yakima Valley Highway

by Dylan Carter

Stock image of Yakima Valley Highway and Tear Rd, Google Maps

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 28-year-old was killed on Sunday evening after a reckless driver accused of operating their car while on narcotics crossed the centerline of Yakima Valley Highway and collided with the victim’s car.

According to the Traffic Division of the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, the collision took place around 4:40 p.m. on November 7, 2021, near Yakima Valley Highway and Tear Road. The victim was headed east toward Grandview at the same time the 51-year-old suspect drove west on the highway.

Authorities say that the suspect was driving at a high rate of speed and illegally passed another vehicle on the shoulder of the highway. This individual then crossed the centerline and collided with the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED: Sunnyside man killed while working on side of US 395 near Pasco

The suspect didn’t suffer any injuries as a result of the collision.

Yakima County deputies were dispatched to Yakima Valley Highway and Tear Rd to investigate the collision. Backup responded from various agencies including a Drug Recognition Expert from the Washington State Patrol responded to the scene. They evaluated the suspect and agreed that narcotics seemed to play a factor in the crash.

The suspect, whose identity is being withheld by Yakima County investigators, was booked into the county jail for vehicular homicide.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are announced.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Before you hit the roads, go through this winter safety checklist

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.