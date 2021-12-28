National airline staffing shortage won’t impact flights out of Tri-Cities Airport

by Margo Cady

PASCO, Wash. — Over the last few days, thousands of flights across the United State have been cancelled due to staffing shortages within airlines. Locally, the Tri-Cities Airport hasn’t seen much of an impact.

KAPP-KVEW Local News spoke with Tri-Cities Airport Director Buck Taft, who reported that very few flights have been cancelled over the holiday weekend.

READ: Southeast Washington airports net $2.5 million in federal grants

The few flights that have been cancelled have mostly been due to winter weather conditions. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport cancelled more than 350 flights this weekend due to a snow storm that hit western Washington on Sunday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

But if your flight leaves Tri-Cities Airport, that doesn’t mean you’re in the clear for your whole trip. Most flights out of Tri-Cities are connecting to other flights at transfer hubs, meaning you could see one of your connecting flights cancelled.

RELATED: Traffic Alert: I-84 E re-opens near Multnomah Falls after semi-truck jackknifes on roadway

Holiday travel through Tri-Cities Airport is not at an all-time high, which may play a factor in the low flight cancellations. In fact, this is the 2nd busiest time of year, which began around Thanksgiving.

To check your flight status at Tri-Cities Airport, click here.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Alaska Airlines confirms flight from PSC to SEA made emergency landing in Yakima

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.