National airline staffing shortage won’t impact flights out of Tri-Cities Airport

PASCO, Wash. — Over the last few days, thousands of flights across the United State have been cancelled due to staffing shortages within airlines. Locally, the Tri-Cities Airport hasn’t seen much of an impact.

KAPP-KVEW Local News spoke with Tri-Cities Airport Director Buck Taft, who reported that very few flights have been cancelled over the holiday weekend.

The few flights that have been cancelled have mostly been due to winter weather conditions. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport cancelled more than 350 flights this weekend due to a snow storm that hit western Washington on Sunday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

But if your flight leaves Tri-Cities Airport, that doesn’t mean you’re in the clear for your whole trip. Most flights out of Tri-Cities are connecting to other flights at transfer hubs, meaning you could see one of your connecting flights cancelled.

Holiday travel through Tri-Cities Airport is not at an all-time high, which may play a factor in the low flight cancellations. In fact, this is the 2nd busiest time of year, which began around Thanksgiving.

To check your flight status at Tri-Cities Airport, click here.

