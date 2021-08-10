National Call 811 Day: Call before you dig

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — August 10th is National Call 811 Day, and Cascade Natural Gas wants to remind everyone to always call 811 before digging because of underground utility lines.

According to Cascade Natural Gas, “every few minutes, an underground utility line is damaged nationwide because someone decided to dig without calling 811 first.” Digging without a layout of the utility lines can cause injury, fines, costs for repairs, and outages in the area.

“Even projects you might think are “small,” like planting a garden, require you to contact 811.” -www.Call811.com

Cascade Natural Gas said in a news release that every time you dig, no matter how big or small the project is, the law requires you to call 811 for every project. These projects can range from planting a tree to building a deck. Experts from Cascade Natural Gas also said it’s essential to call even if you want to dig in places where the lines have been previously identified and marked.

“Relying on important utilities to connect us and keep us safe at home, calling 811 is really the only way to know which utilities are buried in your area so that you dig safely,” said Mike Schoepp, Director of Operation Services at Cascade Natural Gas.

811 directs you to the appropriate utility company, which sends professionals for free to locate underground lines with flags and/or spray paint. You can also make online requests to dig at www.call811.com.

According to the Call 811 website, in the state of Washington, you should call two business days in advance of a digging project to notify the call center of your ‘intent to dig.’ The website also states that your marks are valid for around 45 days.

