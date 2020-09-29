National Coffee Day 2020: Where you can get some discounted brew

FreeImages.com/Scott Snyder Caffeine: This coveted ingredient in coffee and soda pop is a chemical stimulant. So while it temporarily makes us feel alert, when the buzz wears off, we feel even more tired.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — National Coffee Day is Tuesday and restaurants and convenience stores around the country are offering strong deals.

This comes as Washington’s own Seattle, home of Starbucks, recently ranked as the No.1 overall best city in the nation for coffee and coffee lovers.

But it’s not just Starbucks offering deals on Tuesday. Below is list of some of the companies where you can get free or discounted coffee.

Roasters: Earn 1,000 loyalty points (worth one free drink) with any drink order. Points are redeemable starting Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Circle K: Free any size hot or iced coffee redeemable through its app at participating stores.

Krispy Kreme: Free coffee and doughnut for MySweet Rewards members.

7-Eleven: Any size coffee is $1 for 7Rewards members with 7-Eleven phone app.

Starbucks: Starbucks Rewards members who order a grande or larger using Starbucks app receive a free drink loaded to their account for use on their next visit. Not valid on purchases of hot brewed coffee or tea or Starbucks Reserve beverages.