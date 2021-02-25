National Eating Disorder Awareness Week shows how many people are affected

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

RICHLAND, Wash — One week in February is highlighted every year to bring awareness to the millions of individuals who live with an eating disorder.

Katie Klute, the director at Recovery and Wellness Center in Richland, said Feb. 22nd through Feb. 28th can help “point direction to people and organizations who can help treat.”

“Having a week like the NEDA week allows us to focus even harder on how we do talk to our communities,” Klute said.

According to the NEDA, there are 20 million women and 10 million men in the United States that will struggle with an eating disorder at some point in their life.

Klute said that number has only risen due to the pandemic.

“We know that disorders thrive in secrecy and isolation,” Klute said. “So if someone is unable to get help or they’re stuck at home, that disorder will thrive in that.”

She has also seen a rise of disorders in the social media age.

“I think that as long as its out there, that’s something we’re going to be fighting,” Klute said. “Perfect is unattainable. We are great the way we are.”

One stigma with eating disorders is that they are commonly found in “rich, white teenagers” but Klute said it’s more general than that.

“They can happen at any age. Researchers used to think it was trauma-based but are now looking at other factors,” Klute said.

At the center, Klute said they treat people of all ages.

“We see teenagers but we also hear about young people starting as early as the age of five,” Klute said. “They’re struggling with body image issues and eating disorders.”

Some things to look out for include a difference in eating patterns, entire food groups being cut out or major lifestyle changes like going vegan.

Klute said she wants everyone to know they are not alone and they can get help.

For a complimentary assessment at the center, you can call 509-619-0519. You can call or text the National Eating Disorder Association Helpline for any additional support at (800) 931- 2237.

