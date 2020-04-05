National Guard heading to Yakima to set up testing site

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

Credit: Yakima Valley Emergency Management

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Washington state National Guard will be heading to Yakima County to help the health district and emergency management.

On Monday, they’ll be setting up a new testing site at the Central Washington State fairgrounds. According to Yakima Valley Emergency Management, guard members will assist in the logistics of the operation such as setting up the tents and traffic control.

“More information on how to get signed up for the testing site will be available later,” emergency management said.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments