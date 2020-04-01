National Guard to be deployed to food banks across Washington

Washington National Guard

Gov. Jay Inslee says the Washington National Guard will be deployed to ensure food banks are stocked and operational amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“They’re filling an important need and I ask that you welcome them in your communities as they process, package and distribute meals,” Inslee said on his Twitter account.

Walla Walla County Emergency Management said the state National Guard will deploy to Walla Walla County April 2 to April 30.

They will be taking the place of volunteers who are following Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order and provide other extra assistance.

KAPP-KVEW has reached out to the Washington National Guard to lean more.

