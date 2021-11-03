National warrant issued for Kennewick domestic violence suspect

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A nationwide extraditable warrant has been issued for the arrest of 31-year-old Nathaniel Thompson, who is accused of shooting a local woman during a domestic dispute.

According to a social media post from the Kennewick Police Department, Thompson is the suspect in an October 28 shooting of a 27-year-old woman who was seriously injured. Authorities were made privy to the accident around 8:45 p.m. that evening.

PREVIOUS: Woman, 27, shot in Kennewick after possible domestic violence incident, police say



The female victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently recovering from her injuries.

Thompson is wanted to Assault to the first degree — Domestic Violence. If you have any information that may contribute to the Kennewick Police Department’s search, you’re urged to contact local police at your earliest convenience.

RELATED: Police arrest suspect who robbed Tri-Cities stores of cash registers

You may do so by calling Kennewick police dispatch at 509-628-0333 or by submitting a tip online at the following link: kpdtips.com.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Yakima has a domestic violence epidemic and a new coalition hopes to fix it

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.