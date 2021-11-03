National warrant issued for Kennewick domestic violence suspect
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A nationwide extraditable warrant has been issued for the arrest of 31-year-old Nathaniel Thompson, who is accused of shooting a local woman during a domestic dispute.
According to a social media post from the Kennewick Police Department, Thompson is the suspect in an October 28 shooting of a 27-year-old woman who was seriously injured. Authorities were made privy to the accident around 8:45 p.m. that evening.
The female victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently recovering from her injuries.
Thompson is wanted to Assault to the first degree — Domestic Violence. If you have any information that may contribute to the Kennewick Police Department’s search, you’re urged to contact local police at your earliest convenience.
You may do so by calling Kennewick police dispatch at 509-628-0333 or by submitting a tip online at the following link: kpdtips.com.
This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.
