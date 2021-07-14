National warrant issued for suspect in 2020 Yakima manslaughter

YAKIMA, Wash. —Authorities are warning the community to look out for a 22-year-old male suspect wanted on manslaughter charges connected to a homicide that KAPP-KVEW covered last year.

According to a Facebook post by the Yakima Police Department, the authorities do not know where Jordan Anthony Gutierrez is. His listed measurements are 5-foot-7, 240 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair. In the last photo that YPD officers posted, he had long hair, a thin beard and a fuzzy mustache; though there’s no way to confirm if he looks the same now.

KAPP-KVEW’s Emily Goodell covered the incident that Gutierrez was involved with in 2020. Authorities are looking for him in connection with the murder of 31-year-old Tara Owen.

According to Goodell’s reporting, the incident took place on March 7, 2020. Officers responded to Folsom Ave, where they met the victim and attempted to save her life. She passed away from her injuries shortly after.

Gutierrez was charged with first-degree manslaughter, second-degree taking a vehicle without permission and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm shortly after the incident. A peer complied with Yakima police investigators and told them that Gutierrez fired the shot that killed Owen before fleeing.

If you see Gutierrez anywhere, you’re urged to call 9-1-1 immediately to report his location. If you have a tip to offer that’s not in progress, you’re urged to reach out to Detective M. Lee at (509) 575-3042. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-248-9980.

