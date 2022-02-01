National Wear Red Day: Help bring awareness to heart disease

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Heart disease is the leading cause of death among women, claiming one out of every three lives, according to the American Heart Association (AHA). The Association’s Go Red for Women is calling on everyone to bring awareness to this deadly preventable disease by wearing red on Friday, February 4th, as a part of National Wear Red Day.

“Over the course of the pandemic, I’ve seen many patients who have adopted unhealthy behaviors like skipping exercise, eating unhealthy foods, drinking more alcohol, or using tobacco,” said Kavisha Singh, M.D., cardiologist, Providence Spokane Heart Institute. Dr. Singh said all these negative behaviors could increase the risk of heart disease and stroke, which is why using this month “to reclaim your overall health and well-being” can be lifesaving.

RELATED: AHA News: Health Coach Was Once an Overworked, Unhealthy New Mom Who Had a Stroke at 32

This year the Go Red for Women movement is rallying women across Washington to join the conversation and encourage them to “Reclaim Your Rhythm.”

The AHA asks that those who participate on National Wear Red Day by wearing red or the iconic Red Dress pin join the online conversation, post a picture, share your story, and use #GoRedWA and #WearRedDay on social media on February 4th.

The Washington American Heart Association office, will also be hosting a virtual rally to raise awareness.

Wear Red Day Rally – American Heart Association in Washington

Time: 9:00 a.m. via Zoom (20-minutes)

Details : Meeting ID: 848 7255 5847; Passcode: 743903

Featuring: A survivor’s story, Wear Red Day photo booth with online custom frames and lots of red.

For additional support to “Reclaim Your Rhythm,” the American Heart Association offers free online resources focusing on stress management, healthy recipes, and ways to improve your movement.

To learn more about National Wear Red Day, visit WearRedDay.org, GoRedforWomen.org, or call 1-800-AHA-USA1 (242-8721).

RELATED NEWS ON YAKTRINEWS.COM