Nationwide emergency warrant issued for suspect in fatal shooting near Vantage

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night that the suspect in a fatal shooting near Vantage has still not been found – however, his getaway vehicle has been located.

“Efforts to track Ismael Garcia in Grant County were unsuccessful on Thursday night. The suspect in a shooting homicide at the Auvil Fruit Company south of Vantage remains at large on Thursday night after efforts to track him with K9s were unsuccessful,” authorities wrote in a press release.

RELATED: Fruit worker shot and killed by coworker while working in orchard near Vantage, deputies say

The Toyota Tacoma pickup Garcia drove from the scene of the shooting, an Auvil company truck with an agricultural license, was found abandoned north of Royal City near Frenchman Hills Rd and Road D SW. Deputies took the truck as evidence.

“Garcia has history and family in Grant, Kittitas, and Yakima Counties. Law Enforcement in all surrounding counties has been notified of the situation and a nationwide emergency warrant has issued for Garcia’s detention for investigation of murder. Garcia is believed to be armed with the .40 caliber handgun used in the crime, and should be considered dangerous. Please be on the lookout and notify Law Enforcement immediately of any information concerning his whereabouts.”

Anyone with information on Garcia’s whereabouts should call 911 right away.