Navy aircraft safely make emergency landing at Yakima Air Terminal

by Dylan Carter

(EA-18G Growler | U.S. Navy Aircraft — Military.com)

YAKIMA, Wash. — A pair of U.S. Navy aircraft made an emergency landing at the Yakima Air Terminal on Tuesday morning after a warning light forced the pilot to touch down and check the engine.

According to a notice from the Yakima Fire Department, crews from Fire Station 94 were notified of the emergency landing after a pilot made contact with air control officials. The F-18 Navy aircraft—described as a Boeing EA-18G Growler—was being escorted by another fighter jet of the same design from Whidbey Island after the warning appeared.

Each of the aircraft safely landed at the Yakima Air Terminal as the YFD dispatched an Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting (ARFF) apparatus to assist. Other responding parties included a Battalion Chief, the YFD truck company, three YFD engine companies, another from West Valley Fire and Rescue, and medics.

READ: ‘Everything is gone:’ Military family of seven loses belongings in Kennewick storage unit fire

In total, 20 firefighters responded to the scene to assist with the emergency landing. The aircraft was secured and everything was deemed safe.

This forced a brief closure to the Yakima Air Terminal as staff checked the runway for any potential debris, fluid, or foreign objects. They did not recover any, clearing the way for air travel to resume as normal.

Yakima police officers responded to shut down traffic at 40th Ave, 16th Ave, and Spring Creek Road so that a prompt response could be issued.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Man burned in Yakima fire that spread through most of a home’s living spaces overnight

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.