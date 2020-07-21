Navy helicopter helps hoist stranded Ellensburg hiker to safety

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. – A 27-year-old man from Ellensburg was rescued on Sunday night, with help from the Navy, after getting stuck on a rock ledge during a hike.

According to county officials, Austin Williams went on a day hike in the French Cabin Creek area when he tried to get to a creek from a steep slope, became stuck and lost most of his items in the creek. He made his way onto a rock ledge where he became stranded, but he was able to send out two text messages for help.

Multiple agencies responded, including the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue volunteers, who quickly located him, but didn’t have the necessary equipment to get him out – so the Navy was called in to help.

“Due to concerns that Williams appeared injured, and in view of his deteriorating condition in the cold, wet and exposed environment, the Whidbey Island Naval Air Station was contacted and a helicopter flew in from there to extract him,” county officials wrote in a press release.

Wiliams was hoisted from the ledge, evaluated by medics, and then dropped off at Wish Poosh campground by Lake Cle Elum, where he was picked up by deputies.

“This was a great example of multiple rescue teams working together to save a stranded hiker. When you hike in our beautiful back-country, be sure to let people know where you’re going; take necessary supplies; and exercise caution!” county officials added.

