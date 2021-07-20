NBA Finals on ABC: Giannis Antetokounmpo can ascend to greatness in Game Six

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — After closing out Game Five of the NBA Finals in Phoenix, the Milwaukee Bucks are one win away from their first championship victory in 50 years. A franchise stuck in mediocrity for several years up to drafting their star, the Bucks’ development into a title contender is only possible because of the 15th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft: Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo has been dominant throughout the series, using his size advantage to attack the basket and terrorize the Suns’ interior defenders. He’s averaging 32.2 points and 13 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game on a sky-high 61.2% from the field. He’s on track to post Finals numbers the sport hasn’t seen since Shaquille O’Neal in his first trip to the big stage.

If he closes out this Game Six victory and claims the NBA Title, Giannis will have put together one of the most impressive three-year runs that an ascending superstar has ever completed. Two seasons ago, he won his first MVP award. Last year, he won both MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.

This season, he’s on track to earn his first NBA Championship and a Finals MVP award as well. He will have completed all of this at just 26-years-old.

Milwaukee is on the cusp of its most important sports moment in quite some time. The Brewers have never won a World Series and the Bucks haven’t won it since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was Lew Alcindor. If he can pull this off, Giannis will win his first NBA championship at a younger age than both LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Want to witness history? Tune into Game Six of the 2021 NBA Finals at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20 to watch the Phoenix Suns fight to keep their season alive while Giannis reaches for basketball glory.

