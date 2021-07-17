NBA Finals on ABC: Suns & Bucks get a fresh start in Game Five

PHOENIX Ariz. — The stars are shining brightly through four games of the 2021 NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks deadlocked with two wins each. Heading into a Game Five scenario without a series lead, the Suns and Bucks just entered a brand new series. The team that wins two of the next three games will claim the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy and etch their names into the history books forever.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn’t let his foot off the gas pedal in a series that many feared he’d never see due to a hyperextended knee he suffered earlier in the playoffs. ‘The Greek Freak’ leads both teams in points, steals, and blocks through four games while tying Phoenix center Deandre Ayton with 56 rebounds apiece.

On both sides of the floor, Antetokounmpo has been dominant by getting downhill, attacking the basket, and either scoring at will or using his threat to make smart passes to open teammates. Defensively, he’s made some astonishing plays including an otherwordly block that may have saved the Bucks in Game Four.

There’s no doubt about it — He is the best player in the series and the clear frontrunner for this year’s Finals MVP award at this point in the series. Even with that being the case, Phoenix still has an excellent chance to steal this series. The Suns looked like a different team in front of their home crowd, feeding off the energy of a fanbase desperate for its first NBA Finals victory.

Following his worst game of the series in Game Three, shooting guard Devin Booker torched the Bucks for 42 points in Game Four. Though it hasn’t always been pretty, Booker’s 27.5 points per game have stabilized his team in the series with crafty shot-creation on the perimeter and a fearless approach to the highest stage of the sport.

Phoenix needs a serious boost from future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul as the Suns return home. Paul faded into the background of Game Four with only 10 points in 37 minutes with a few uncharacteristic turnovers during inopportune moments.

Statistically, these teams have been neck and neck throughout the series. Phoenix has a total of 439 points in the series to Milwaukee’s 442 with both teams competing hard on both sides of the floor.

While the teams may not be the big-market headliners of years past, this is without a doubt one of the most competitive and entertaining NBA Finals series in recent history; drawing comparison to the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors Finals that kept basketball fans on the edge of their seats.

However, this next game provides each team with an opportunity to rewrite the series. No matter what happened in the previous two games, this next face-off presents a fresh start for every single player involved. This is when Paul can elevate his game for the Suns and secure his first title. Maybe Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday can snap out of the shooting slump (33.3% in the series) that’s plagued him since the Finals began.

No matter the outcome, NBA history is about to change. Don’t forget to tune into KAPP-KVEW at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 17 to catch this pivotal Game Five.

