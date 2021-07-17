NBA Finals on ABC: Suns & Bucks get a fresh start in Game Five

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Mark J. Terrill Phoenix guard Chris Paul is in his 16th NBA season. This is his first finals. It is a historic wait. He has played in 123 playoff games without ever reaching the finals, the third-most in NBA history behind Paul Millsap (129) and Al Horford (124). And he could join a very small club. Only five players have won their first championship in their 16th season or later; Juwan Howard and Kevin Willis won championships in their 18th seasons (not counting the 1988-89 season that Willis missed), Jason Kidd got the elusive ring in his 17th season, and Dwight Howard and Gary Payton finally got their hands on the Larry O’Brien Trophy in their 16th seasons.

Mark J. Terrill NBA Finals games typically start late; most in this series will tip off shortly after 9 p.m. in the Eastern time zone, so they tend to finish around 11:30 p.m. History says the Suns might go a bit later. There have been two triple-overtime games in NBA Finals history — and Phoenix has played in both. They lost to Boston 128-126 on June 4, 1976, and defeated Chicago 129-121 on June 13, 1993. The NBA has also seen three double-overtime finals games. Milwaukee played in one of those, beating Boston 102-101 on May 10, 1974.



Matt York If the Suns lead this series at any time, the franchise will have a winning postseason record again for the first time since May 18, 1995 — when they were 86-85 in their all-time playoff history. The Suns enter these finals 145-145 in postseason play. The Bucks haven’t had a winning postseason record since May 26, 2001, when they were 96-95. At the end of the 1980 playoffs, when they were 85-84. They’re 138-145 all-time in playoff action, meaning they can’t get over the .500 mark again in this series.

Aaron Gash One key for both teams in these NBA Finals: Don’t let the other team get a double-digit lead. Milwaukee and Phoenix have been pretty much unbeatable in these playoffs when either club gets a lead of at least 10 points. The Suns are 11-0 in the playoffs in games where they’ve had a double-digit lead; the Bucks are 10-1, the loss coming when they let a 17-point lead get away against Brooklyn in the Eastern Conference semifinals. In the regular season, Milwaukee was 41-9 in games in which it led by at least 10 at some point; Phoenix was 45-10 in such games. Phoenix’s biggest comeback win this season was 16 points, done twice, including once against Milwaukee. The biggest Bucks comeback win was a game in which they trailed by 19 against Philadelphia.

PHOENIX Ariz. — The stars are shining brightly through four games of the 2021 NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks deadlocked with two wins each. Heading into a Game Five scenario without a series lead, the Suns and Bucks just entered a brand new series. The team that wins two of the next three games will claim the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy and etch their names into the history books forever.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn’t let his foot off the gas pedal in a series that many feared he’d never see due to a hyperextended knee he suffered earlier in the playoffs. ‘The Greek Freak’ leads both teams in points, steals, and blocks through four games while tying Phoenix center Deandre Ayton with 56 rebounds apiece.

On both sides of the floor, Antetokounmpo has been dominant by getting downhill, attacking the basket, and either scoring at will or using his threat to make smart passes to open teammates. Defensively, he’s made some astonishing plays including an otherwordly block that may have saved the Bucks in Game Four.

PREVIOUS: How can the Milwaukee Bucks learn from their Game One defeat?

There’s no doubt about it — He is the best player in the series and the clear frontrunner for this year’s Finals MVP award at this point in the series. Even with that being the case, Phoenix still has an excellent chance to steal this series. The Suns looked like a different team in front of their home crowd, feeding off the energy of a fanbase desperate for its first NBA Finals victory.

Following his worst game of the series in Game Three, shooting guard Devin Booker torched the Bucks for 42 points in Game Four. Though it hasn’t always been pretty, Booker’s 27.5 points per game have stabilized his team in the series with crafty shot-creation on the perimeter and a fearless approach to the highest stage of the sport.

Phoenix needs a serious boost from future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul as the Suns return home. Paul faded into the background of Game Four with only 10 points in 37 minutes with a few uncharacteristic turnovers during inopportune moments.

PREVIOUS: CP3’s first Finals, Giannis’ injury and other storylines to follow

Statistically, these teams have been neck and neck throughout the series. Phoenix has a total of 439 points in the series to Milwaukee’s 442 with both teams competing hard on both sides of the floor.

While the teams may not be the big-market headliners of years past, this is without a doubt one of the most competitive and entertaining NBA Finals series in recent history; drawing comparison to the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors Finals that kept basketball fans on the edge of their seats.

However, this next game provides each team with an opportunity to rewrite the series. No matter what happened in the previous two games, this next face-off presents a fresh start for every single player involved. This is when Paul can elevate his game for the Suns and secure his first title. Maybe Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday can snap out of the shooting slump (33.3% in the series) that’s plagued him since the Finals began.

No matter the outcome, NBA history is about to change. Don’t forget to tune into KAPP-KVEW at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 17 to catch this pivotal Game Five.

