Near 70 this weekend; gusty winds developing Sunday -Kristin

A nice weekend is ahead with a lot of sunshine and a big warm-up! After a chilly start Friday, look for highs to climb into the low 60’s.

More sunshine is ahead on Saturday with upper 60’s by the afternoon. Clouds will start to increase on Sunday ahead of our next system. The wind will also start to increase with wind gusts 40 to 50 MPH possible Sunday afternoon into Monday. A small rain chance is possible late Sunday into Sunday night. Back to sunshine on Monday, but it will still be a windy day. And we will see a big temperature drop. Look for highs Sunday near 70 with temperatures back into the upper 50’s Monday.

Back to plenty of sunshine Tuesday through Thursday with temperatures back on the rise. Upper 60’s Wednesday and low 70’s Thursday.