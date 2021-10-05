Nearby shooting forced a Yakima elementary school into lockdown

by Dylan Carter

Robertson Elementary School (Google Maps - Streetview)

YAKIMA, Wash. — After a male victim was shot by a 16-year-old suspect just four blocks from Robertston Elementary, the school was placed into lockdown so that police could ensure the public’s safety.

According to a press release from the Yakima Police Department (YPD), 9-1-1 callers reported shots fired near 24th Ave and Englewood Ave around 10:43 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5. Local authorities rushed to the scene, where they made contact with the victim—a 23-year-old man who was riding his scooter through the neighborhood when he entered a verbal exchange with two 16-year-old subjects.

Yakima police officers deduced that one of the juveniles pulled out a pistol, fired a shot, and missed the victim, who was fleeing. As they moved to search the neighborhood for the suspects, officers alerted Robertson Elementary School at 2807 W Lincoln Ave.

The school was quickly placed into lockdown while a Yakima K9 unit and a regional SWAT team arrived from a nearby training session to assist with the investigation.

While the school was in lockdown, officers located the suspects as they attempted to hide on the 2600-block of Wally Lane, which is just one-third of a mile from the school.

YPD K9 Zorro found the pistol hidden in a plastic bag and buried near the spot of this arrest. Officers have reason to believe that the juvenile suspects and victim on the scooter all have gang affiliations.

“YPD’s Gang Unit has taken over the investigation,” Yakima Police Captain Jay Seely said. “The incident was captured on security surveillance video.”

