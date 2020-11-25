Nearly 1 million Sunbeam Crock-Pots recalled for burn risks

NEW YORK — Sunbeam Products is voluntarily recalling more than 900,000 of its Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers for a potential burn hazard. The recall news comes just two days before Thanksgiving.

The problem, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), is “the recalled Crock-Pot multi-cooker can pressurize when the lid is not fully locked.” Which they say, “can cause the lid to suddenly detach while the product is in use, posing burn risks to consumers from hot food and liquids ejected from the product.”

Sunbeam has so far received 119 reports of the lids detaching, resulting in “99 burn injuries ranging in severity from first-degree to third-degree burns.”

The recall includes roughly 914,410 units in the United States and 28,330 in Canada. The multi-cookers were sold in-store and online at retailers including Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Amazon (AMZN) and other outlets nationwide between July 2017 and this month.

The affected products, which cost between $70 and $100, have date codes K196JN through K365JN and L001JN through L273JN engraved on either the bottom of the base or on one prong of the electrical plugs.

The CPSC says owners of the product should “immediately stop” using it in pressure cooker mode, but they can continue to use it for slow cooking and sautéing. Crock-Pot will send free replacement lids to consumers who contact them.

“Consumers who continue using the multi-cooker in pressure cooker mode while waiting for the replacement lid should be certain the lid is securely turned to the fully locked position by aligning the arrow on the lid with the lock symbol on the base,” the recall notice said.