Nearly 1,100 COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths in Yakima County

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — At least 1,098 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Yakima County and 46 patients have died as of Monday afternoon.

The Yakima Health District reported 93 new cases and two more virus-related deaths since Friday.

On Monday, 24 people were hospitalized with the virus.

For more information on COVID-19 in Yakima County, visit the Yakima Health District’s website.

Previous coverage: Yakima County: 1,005 cases of coronavirus, 44 related deaths



Comments

comments