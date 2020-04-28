Nearly 1,100 COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths in Yakima County
YAKIMA, Wash. — At least 1,098 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Yakima County and 46 patients have died as of Monday afternoon.
The Yakima Health District reported 93 new cases and two more virus-related deaths since Friday.
On Monday, 24 people were hospitalized with the virus.
For more information on COVID-19 in Yakima County, visit the Yakima Health District’s website.
