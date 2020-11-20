Nearly 50 cats removed from Yakima County home

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Dozens of cats have been removed from a Yakima County residence in the second large-scale hoarding situation in the the county in the past month.

A county animal control officer sent Nov. 4 to an elderly homeowner’s residence helped remove 47 live cats, 12 carcasses, and multiple remains “only identifiable as feline anatomy,” the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.

The residence is slated for demolition to make way for an ongoing economic development project. Pasado’s Safe Haven, an animal rescue nonprofit located near Monroe, moved the 47 cats to the organization’s cat sanctuary, where they are being treated for lung infections and other ailments.

Cats in need of medical care will be placed with people who foster them, while healthy cats will be available for adoption soon, Pasado’s said.

The response in the county comes after another cat hoarding situation in October, also with an elderly homeowner, where responders removed 30 cats.

No charges were filed against either homeowner.