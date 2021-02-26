Nearly 5,000 vaccine doses administered in three days at Benton County Fairgrounds

The Benton County mass vaccination site remains one of the most productive in the entire state.

Image Credit: Dylan Hunter Carter, KAPP-KVEW/YakTriNews.com Thousands of people received COVID-19 vaccinations in the snow on Friday, February 12, 2021 at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, Washington.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — By keeping pace and vaccinating over 1,600 people today, the Benton County Fairgrounds team has administered roughly 5,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses in just three days.

According to a release from the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, more than 1,600 patients were seen for their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine today. Yesterday, people who received vaccinations said they were in and out of the site within 30 minutes including the shot itself.

Officials at the Benton County Fairgrounds expect to maintain this pace through the duration of the week to make up for lost time. Last week, the site’s allotment of coronavirus vaccines was delayed due to inclement weather conditions throughout the nation. Vaccination clinics and mass vaccination sites throughout the nation were forced to shut down for a week due to these massive delays. This week, the Benton County Fairgrounds team is working hard to complete second doses.

New appointments at this time are only for second doses. There were many more appointments available on Prep Mod for second doses of the Pfizer vaccine than there are for the Moderna vaccine. Regardless of which vaccine you opt to take, you’ll be required to bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card with you when you return to the site. Only people who received their first dose at the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site are eligible to receive their second dose there.

Limited Moderna supplies will be put to use on Friday and Saturday with approx. 500 doses being administered each day. Those seeking a second Moderna shot can call the COVID-19 Assistance Line at (800) 525-0127 and press the pound key (#) for a chance at an appointment.

The holding line continues to be a successful way for officials at the site to use the remaining doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the end of each day. However, only people who were previously administered their first dose of the vaccine are eligible to wait in the holding line without an appointment. People may visit the site from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday and/or Saturday for a chance to receive one of the unclaimed Moderna doses should they become available.

