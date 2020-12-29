Negative test results partially up-to-date with one more reportable COVID-related death

Benton, Franklin County coronavirus numbers nearly to 20,000 confirmed cases

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

Model of a coronavirus cell (CDC via AP, File)

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — According to the Benton-Franklin Health District, the Washington State Department of Health says that negative test results from Dec. 1-17 are now up to date. Negative test results from Nov. 21-30 are still incomplete so results should be interpreted with caution.

Local health officials announced an increase of over 100 new COVID-19 cases in the bi-county area. According to BFHD, there are 74 new cases in Benton County and 44 new cases in Franklin, for a cumulative total of 19,657.

RELATED: Tri-Cities vaccinations begin with Kadlec health care providers

There is also one new death in Benton County, bringing their number to 154 community members lost. The total between the two counties is now up to 231 COVID-related deaths. Officials also added a correction to yesterday’s death notices, saying two females died instead of the previously reported male and female.

Coronavirus patients, or those with symptoms and known exposure, currently occupy about 17% of all licensed hospital beds.

Total hospital occupancy is down from yesterday’s numbers to 86.1%.

Testing WILL be available over the holiday weekend. Pre-register for one of the local sites here.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.