Neighbor allegedly snuck into a Pasco home to tell a resident he liked her

by Dylan Carter

PASCO, Wash. — Police officers arrested a 38-year-old man who is accused of burglarizing a young woman’s home in the middle of the night to touch her hand and profess that he liked her. This unwanted entry occurred as the victim’s toddler slept soundly in the residence.

According to a Facebook post by the Pasco Police, officers responded to the 500-block of E Alvina Street around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021. The suspect, who has since been identified as Carlos Vizcarra-Gutierrez, is accused of opening the 24-year-old victim’s bedroom door to touch her hand and speak with her.

The victim demanded that Vizcarra-Gutierrez leave her home immediately, to which he complied. She reported the incident to Pasco police and told them that she recognized the man from her neighborhood.

Pasco police officers located the suspect at a nearby residence matching a description provided by the victim. Authorities conducted a brief investigation that landed Vizcarra-Gutierrez in the Franklin County Jail on an investigative hold for Residential Burglary.

Authorities are hoping to clear up some additional details regarding this case and are looking for community input. If you have relevant information to contribute, you can contact Pasco Police Dispatch at (509) 628-0333. You can also email Officer Sam Guerrero and reference Case No. 21-24597 (Residential Burglary).

This is a breaking news story. An update or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

