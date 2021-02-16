Neighbors evacuated as shed catches fire in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A shed caught on fire in Kennewick early Tuesday morning forcing some people nearby to evacuate their homes.

According to Officer Oscar Quinones with the Kennewick Police Department, two people who were inside the shed at the time were able to escape safely and so far there are no reports of any injuries.

The shed caught on fire at 114 South Vancouver Street and first responders had to block off part of the street as firefighters got to work.

Officer Quinones said the fire hasn’t spread outside of the shed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters could be at work for several hours as they put out hot spots.

