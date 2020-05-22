Netflix to start cancelling inactive members’ subscriptions

New York, N.Y. — If you’ve been ignoring your Netflix account since you finished the season finale of Ozark, you may want to stream something soon, or you could lose your subscription.

Netflix will start asking its inactive users if they want to keep their membership. If they don’t want it, or if they don’t respond, the company will automatically cancel their service, the company said on Thursday.

The company will be reaching out to everyone who has not watched anything on Netflix for a year since they joined. The company will do the same for anyone who has stopped watching for more than two years.

The goal is to keep people from paying for something that they aren’t using, according to a statement. Netflix added it will start sending out emails or in app notifications this week

Netflix noted the inactive accounts “represent less than half of one percent of our overall member base,” or “only a few hundred thousand.”

Netflix is coming off one of its strongest quarters ever, adding 16 million subscribers in the first quarter of 2020. The streaming company has 183 million subscribers worldwide.