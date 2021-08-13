‘Never forget’: Yakima community honors late Sgt. Joe Deccio

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Hundreds gathered at the Yakima Sundome on Thursday morning to honor the late Yakima Police Sgt. Joe Deccio, who died from a medical emergency earlier this month while on duty.

The memorial celebration followed a procession of police cars from Terrace Heights and through Yakima before reaching State Fair Park. Police officers shared funny stories and good memories from time spent with Deccio.

“Almost every day, Joe was the first person I greeted; I could see his reflection in his office as I walked by to my own and I heard his deep voice saying, ‘Morning, Chief,'” Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said. “It’s something I already miss and I will always miss.”

Murray said Deccio loved the people he worked with and always had their backs when they needed help.

“He called when they were sick, coached when they struggled,” Murray said. “Joe was a leader and his people loved him right back.”

Wapato Police Sgt. Mike Deccio — Joe Deccio’s brother — shared childhood memories of his brother’s adventures and spoke about how he never did anything halfway.

“Joe had a really big personality from a very early age,” Sgt. Mike Deccio said. “He used to run around the house with a cape and a sword, pretending to be He-Man.”

Everyone who shared memories of Deccio spoke of his dedication to his wife, Amber, and his two young sons. YPD Lt. Ira Cavin said Deccio decided not to test for the lieutenant position in order to keep time open for spending with the people he loved.

“I always admired Joe and admired him then for being able to do what so many in our job fail to do: he prioritized his family above his career,” Cavin said.

Murray said Deccio was of and from the Yakima Valley and gave of himself to the community and will be greatly missed by many people.

“The best thing we can do is to love and support Joe’s family and never, ever forget Yakima Police Sgt. Joe Deccio,” Murray said.

The Yakima Police Patrolman’s Association has set up a donation account for Deccio’s family, including his wife, 10-year-old son and 13-year-old son to help them in their time of need.

People can donate to the Sgt. Joe Deccio Memorial fund at HomeStreet Bank at 424 E. Yakima Ave., at the Yakima Police Department at 200 S. Third St. or through Venmo by clicking on a QR code on the department’s Facebook page here.

