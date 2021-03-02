New affordable healthcare center coming soon to Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A new health center for low-income families is coming to Kennewick.

Miramar Health Center is part of the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic company. This will be their fourth location in Tri-Cities. They also own a Miramar Health Clinic in Pasco, as well as Dentistry for Kids and Columbia Basin Pediatric Dentistry in Kennewick.

The new $20 million building is located on the corner of West Rio Grande and North Kellogg Street.

Vice President of Operations for the Eastern WA region Micheal Young says the facility will provide general healthcare to those with and without insurance.

“In addition to our traditional medical dental and pharmacy services we will also provide help to our patients to get access to insurance coverage. We will offer sliding free discounts for those with no coverage. Our goal is to really aid those patients that are looking for access to care where they’ve struggled in the past.” said Young.

Construction has been going on for over a year and the grand opening is scheduled for May 10th.