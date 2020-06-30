New art exhibit takes over Downtown Yakima windows

YAKIMA, Wash. — A new art exhibit has taken over the windows of Downtown Yakima, bringing public art to passersby and showcasing local artists.

Artists for the annual Windows Alive! exhibit were announced in April, but installation of the pieces was postponed due to COVID-19 precautions. Due to the delay, the new installation will be in place through December.

The program was created seven years ago by the Yakima Arts Commission — an advisory group appointed by the Yakima City Council — to beautify unoccupied storefronts and share art with the community.

To be included in the project, local artists submitted samples of their work to be evaluated and those chosen to participate received a $250 stipend.

This year’s artists include:

Jaice Brasker: “A signature element in my art is the use of large size canvases. For this I believe these somewhat overwhelming pieces give the art a larger voice.”

“A signature element in my art is the use of large size canvases. For this I believe these somewhat overwhelming pieces give the art a larger voice.” Kiara Castro: “Through digital photography and analog processes I create works that convey the struggle, pain and hardship I and others like me have encountered, while simultaneously celebrating Latinx heritage.”

“Through digital photography and analog processes I create works that convey the struggle, pain and hardship I and others like me have encountered, while simultaneously celebrating Latinx heritage.” John Cooper: “You spend hours laboring over a drawing that will be gone in a day or two, washed or blown away, trampled by feet, cars and bikes. That’s the fate of all street art. So, after collecting a few digital images, I just walk away to draw another day.

“You spend hours laboring over a drawing that will be gone in a day or two, washed or blown away, trampled by feet, cars and bikes. That’s the fate of all street art. So, after collecting a few digital images, I just walk away to draw another day. Cathy Lapsley: “I work with pastel, collage, assemblage and mixed media. I enjoy repurposing materials. I will sometimes use natural elements in my collages. For example, tree bark, feathers, rocks, shells and even a broken bird’s egg.”

“I work with pastel, collage, assemblage and mixed media. I enjoy repurposing materials. I will sometimes use natural elements in my collages. For example, tree bark, feathers, rocks, shells and even a broken bird’s egg.” Amanda Ontiveros: “I find art is not very inclusive for the blind, so I aim to make art available to bigger part of society. Making artworks that are meant to be touched or handled, which they can feel, is important in creating an all-embracing experience for more people.”

More information about the Windows Alive! exhibit can be found here.

